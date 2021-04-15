ABUdigital2021 Speaker Line-up Announced

With just over a month to go, we are pleased to announce that the speaker line-up for the virtual edition of #ABUdigital (26-27 May) is now nearly complete.

We have a very exciting programme with inspiring global cases from nearly 20 speakers representing 15 organisations from China, France, India, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey, UK and USA.

Get ready to discover how new digital experiences, products, audiences and strategies are shaping the world of media from a host of digital disruptors, early adopters, industry experts, digital content creators and strategists.

Led by Nini Marini, the #ABUdigital2021 host, here are the confirmed speakers who will share their expert insights and experiences with you at our event this year:

· Samaira Mehta, Youth Tech Entrepreneur, Founder & CEO, CoderBunnyz

· Mark Adams, Senior Vice President & Head of Innovation, VICE Media

· Múirne Laffan, Chief Growth Officer, musiq.ai

· Ma Jing, Vice President, CGTN

· Bethan Jinkinson, Executive Editor, BBC Ideas

· Rishad Patel, Co-founder, Splice Media

· Melinda Ma, Program Manager, Microsoft

· Hiroto Nakajima, Chief Scientist, NIKKEI Inc.

· Tuğba Çınarlı, Head of Content Development, TRT

· Matt Navarra, Social Media Consultant & Industry Commentator

· Vikas Pandey, India Editor, BBC News Website

· Yasir Khan, Editor in Chief – Digital Platforms, Euronews

· Gareth Hickey, Co-founder & CEO, Noa

· Paul Quiqley, Co-founder & CEO, NewsWhip

· Laura Gibson, Head of Social, Cheil UK

· Takeaki Yoda, Senior Manager, Digital Center, NHK

· Riyaad Minty, Director of Digital, TRT

Register here: https://www.abu.org.my/abu-digital-2021/