KBS to Halt Airing New Wednesday-Thursday Dramas for About Three Months After ‘Daebak Real Estate’

KBS is reported to cease broadcasting new K-dramas every Wednesday and Thursday for about three months, after the conclusion of its new television series “Daebak Real Estate.”

On April 16, Star News reported that KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) has decided to stop airing new drama series every Wednesday and Thursday for approximately three months, starting from mid-June to early September.