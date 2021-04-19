KBS to Halt Airing New Wednesday-Thursday Dramas for About Three Months After ‘Daebak Real Estate’
KBS is reported to cease broadcasting new K-dramas every Wednesday and Thursday for about three months, after the conclusion of its new television series “Daebak Real Estate.”
KBS Reportedly Not to Broadcast New Wednesday-Thursday Dramas Following “Daebaek Real Estate”
On April 16, Star News reported that KBS (Korean Broadcasting System) has decided to stop airing new drama series every Wednesday and Thursday for approximately three months, starting from mid-June to early September.
The Korean media outlet stated that the television network did not organize any new Wednesday-Thursday drama until mid-September. This means no drama series are lined up to be broadcast after the end of its new K-drama “Daebak Real Estate.”
KBS 2TV’s “Daebak Real Estate” has a total of 16 episodes, and the program is expected to end in early June. Following that, it will take about three months for a new drama to air via KBS.