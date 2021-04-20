Mediacorp’s Star Awards Truly a Glittering Affair

This year’s Star Awards – held at Jewel Changi Airport and Changi Airport Terminal 4 – was a glittering affair, with celebrities rocking up to the event bedecked in show-stopping jewellery and timepieces.

After taking a break last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Star Awards returned in full force on Sunday evening (Apr 18) with its most ambitious show yet.

This year, the awards show took place at Jewel Changi Airport and Changi Airport Terminal 4, with stars walking the tarmac red carpet with a Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 as the backdrop.

Thanks to the lack of red carpet events in Singapore in the past year, high jewellery moments have been sorely missed on the small screen. Here at CNA Luxury, we were therefore excited to see that our favourite local celebrities brought out the big guns (well, big diamonds, to be exact) for the biggest night in Chinese entertainment.