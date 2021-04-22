Community Radio Stations Broadcasting for Tackling 2nd Wave of COVID-19 in Bangladesh

Community Radios have been broadcasting various programs for tackling the 2nd Wave of COVID–19 pandemic and Info-demic by following the government instructions.

Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) has been exploring and sharing the updated information and materials needed by the radio stations. The content of the program motivates community people to stay at home and be safe, Take COVID–19 vaccine immediately, avoid gathering, wear the mask. wash hands frequently, etc.

Community Radio broadcasts are a useful means to share community information especially to the most remote populations. In rural Bangladesh, people depend on it as their primary source of information.