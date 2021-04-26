Turkey: Blue Homeland documentary to debut on April 27

A new documentary on Turkey’s maritime rights in its surrounding seas is set to be aired next week, the country’s public broadcaster announced on Thursday.

Produced by the TRT Haber news channel, Blue Homeland (Mavi Vatan) will debut on April 27, 9 p.m. local time in Turkey (1800GMT), according to the announcement by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT).

Turkey maritime sovereignty rights in the Mediterranean, Black Sea, and the Aegean Sea based on international treaties, as well as Libya’s status as a maritime neighbor of the country will be some of the main themes of the documentary, which will also feature many hitherto unknown facts, according to the announcement.

Its shooting, directed by Kemal Sogukdere, was completed in 40 days by a 10-person team including Ahmet Bahceci as editor and Ahmet Gormez as narrator.

Former Turkish admirals Cihat Yayci and Deniz Kutluk were contributors in the motion picture, along with senior experts Emin Emrah Danis and Ilhan Ege.