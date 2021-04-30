A song a day keeps the doctor away from CRI

Have you ever heard of listening to music to improve your health? The founder of health and wellness music Liu Ziwei explains how her erhu music has the capacity to improve listener’s wellness based on Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Song list:

1. Heart Lotus, 心莲, composed by Zhang Qing

2. Simplified Tea Ceremony, 茶道至简, rearranged by Zhang Qing

3. Blue Ocean in My Heart, 心海幽蓝, composed by Yan Minmin

4. Thoughts when playing the Zither, 琴思, composed by Yan Minmin

5. Flowing Water to the East, 如如东渐, arranged by Zhang Qing