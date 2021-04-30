Vizrt delivers groundbreaking software-first studio to Germany’s Welt

Vizrt, the world’s leading provider of software-defined visual storytelling (#SDVS) solutions for media content creators, today announced that Welt television in Berlin has equipped their brand new, paradigm-shifting news studio and production installation with software-based production tools from Vizrt.

Thorsten Prohm, CTO for Welt said, “Creating a news broadcast facility is a technical challenge even with traditional architecture. What we invented at Welt are innovative workflows for every step needed to create the program we envisioned. This influenced the choice of journalist and automation tools and how our infrastructure needs to work and can be controlled.