Mediacorp launches Bloomr.SG MCN accelerator to galvanise content creators in Singapore

Singapore’s largest content company, Mediacorp, has unveiled a comprehensive programme designed to equip budding content creators with the practical skills, knowledge and hands-on experience they need to become successful social creators.

Known as Bloomr.SG MCN Accelerator and launched in collaboration with YouTube and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the programme dovetails with Mediacorp’s purpose of engaging everyone every day by nurturing the next generation of creative talents in developing high quality content and growing their audience reach both locally and internationally.

The launch of Bloomr.SG MCN Accelerator follows the establishment of Bloomr.SG MCN, Singapore’s first and only official YouTube Multi-Channel Network (MCN) announced in August 2020. The Accelerator will spearhead a variety of training and education programmes, in tandem with Bloomr.SG MCN’s other functional pillars of providing equipment and resources, driving content and intellectual property (IP) development, and facilitating monetisation opportunities for social-first creators.