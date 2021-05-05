ABS CBN recognises award by ABU

Blessed with talent and charm, Sharlene San Pedro was easily recognized as one of the most popular child stars of her generation. She started to explore different fields of entertainment from acting to music and hosting after taking a bow from the kiddie gag show Goin’ Bulilit.

Sharlene was only 13 when she flaunted her oversized acting genius in Maalaala Mo Kaya’s “T-Shirt” episode. She breathed life to the inspiring story of a young girl named Gigi, who had to sacrifice her studies to work as a house help. Due to an unfortunate incident, Gigi was forced to brave the struggles of being a teenage mom. The episode was chosen by the prestigious award-giving body Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) Prize to compete with other five international entries for its Television Special Jury Prizes category in 2012.