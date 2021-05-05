FBC Announces Vaccination Rollout

The latest vaccination program kicked off in Fijian cities on Monday.

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), the vaccination program kicked off on Monday morning in Lautoka and Nadi, and will continue until Friday.

Vaccination for those in Fiji’s capital city of Suva has also started with the latest batch of the 24,000 doses of vaccines that arrived in the country this month currently being administered to the targeted high-risk groups.

The high-risk groups include the frontline workers and those providing essential services during the lockdown as well as the vulnerable people.

The Ministry of Health has urged people with disabilities, and co-morbid issues such as diabetes, hypertension, heart conditions, asthma, HIV, cancer, patients undergoing renal dialysis and any other medical condition to get vaccinated.

Fiji’s Permanent Secretary for the Health Ministry James Fong said the current COVID-19 vaccine doses can cover 484,000 Fijians.