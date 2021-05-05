World Celebrates Press Freedom Day on 03 May

Media professionals and governments around the world in commemorating the World Press Freedom Day, which takes place annually on the 3rd of May. World Press Freedom Day is an important occasion to celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom, to evaluate press freedom around the world, to defend the media from attacks on their independence and to pay tribute to journalists for their efforts and struggle in the exercise of their profession

This year’s World Press Freedom Day theme “Information as a Public Good” serves as a call to affirm the importance of cherishing information as a public good, and exploring what can be done in the production, distribution and reception of content to strengthen journalism, and to advance transparency and empowerment while leaving no one behind. The theme is of urgent relevance to all countries across the world including Cambodia. It recognizes the changing communications system that is impacting on our health, our human rights, democracies and sustainable development.

During the complete month of May in Cambodia, UNESCO and its partners over social media will organize a series of events to recognize the vital role that journalists play in our society and to generate discussions on the importance of free and independent media in providing the public with reliable, timely and trustworthy information.

UNESCO Director General, Audrey Azulay in her message stated that “The theme of this year’s World Press Freedom Day, Information as a Public Good, underlines the indisputable importance of verified and reliable information. It calls attention to the essential role of free and professional journalists in producing and disseminating this information, by tackling misinformation and other harmful content”.