Doordarshan strikes chords with Mythological shows

Last year during Covid lockdown, Doordarshan struck gold re-telecasting “Ramayan”, Ramanand Sagar’s hit mythological series of the eighties. This year, as India has come to a standstill once again owing to the second wave of the deadly coronavirus, many soap makers seem to have picked up cue. Mythology seems to be flavour on the tube once again, as Indian television finds a ready homebound audience base.

A host of shows including “Vighnaharta Ganesh” and “RadhaKrishn” make for prime family viewing while the epics “Ramayan” and “Mahabharat” are being re-run on a private channel.