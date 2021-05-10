Doordarshan to launch phone-in health programme for Covid queries

Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar will be going live with expert doctors to provide consultation and medical advice on corona virus disease treatment and management.

Acting on the advice of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the programme shall be telecast twice daily from Monday, 10th of May 2021 at 8.30 am in the morning and at 7.30 pm in the evening over DD Kashir, an official spokesman said.

The live programme under the title “Doctors Speak” will be of half an hour in duration, with doctors responding to the queries on which specialist doctors can be asked questions.