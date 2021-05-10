FBC to Broadcast Learning for Youth

Fiji’s Education Ministry has advised students, teachers, and parents that a set of planned supplementary programs will be shared through the Schools Broadcasting Unit and Fijian Broadcasting Corporation from Monday next week.

According to the ministry, the daily programs will be aired weekdays on the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Radio Fiji One and Radio Fiji Two radio stations from April 10, 2020.

The ministry will also continue to upload supplementary worksheets and learning programs on the official website and social media page.

Education Ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Anjeela Jokhan said the worksheets were not compulsory.

She said students who could access these could use them for revision and for those students who were unable to access the resources; they should revise their term one notes, workbooks and exam papers.