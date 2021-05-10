VOV Launches Song Contest

The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) on May 6 officially launched a campaign to compose songs themed “Let’s sing Vietnam” for all professional and amateur musicians around the country, Overseas Vietnamese and foreigners who want to share their love for Vietnam.

The campaign aims to celebrate the success of the 13th National Party Congress as well as promote the beauty of the country and the image of a united, hospitable and steadfast people in the face of all challenges and difficulties.

In particular, the campaign’s organising board wishes to seek songs with a high artistic value, especially those praising the country’s renewal achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The lyrics can be in Vietnamese and English or indeed bilingual. Each composer can send up to two songs that have not received any awards from previous contests.

The winning works will be recorded, staged and then played on radio, television and the digital platforms of the VOV.