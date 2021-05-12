Malaysia’s Astro Radio retains leadership, reaches 15.3 million listeners

The GfK Radio Audience Measurement Survey (RAM) Wave 1, 2021 revealed a new high for Malaysian radio as it reached a high of 94% of individuals in Peninsular Malaysia, equivalent to 20.6 million weekly radio listeners, increasing by 282,000. From this, Astro Radio grew its market share to 74.4% of available radio listeners or 15.3 million weekly listeners, despite unprecedented times.

Astro Radio’s increased reach in radio listenership was made possible by 18.7 million monthly average digital radio streams, 23 million social media followers, 127.7 million monthly average video views, 7.4 million monthly average website page views and 64.9 million monthly average Facebook page reach. Astro Radio brands continued to rank No. 1 across all languages: ERA, the No. 1 Malay brand; HITZ, the No. 1 English brand; MY, the No. 1 Chinese brand; and RAAGA, the No. 1 Tamil brand.

Read more at: http://www.asiaradiotoday.com/news/malaysia-astro-radio-retains-leadership-reaches-153-million-listeners © Radioinfo.com.au