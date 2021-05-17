Media Prima Berhad experiences rapid digital audience growth using Grabyo

Media Prima Berhad, Malaysia’s leading fully integrated media company, has experienced rapid growth in its social and digital audiences since its shift to focus on real-time and live social video.

In 2018, the broadcaster partnered with leading cloud video platform Grabyo to bolster its social and digital content production. In that time, the broadcaster has experienced over 1,800% YoY growth in social video views from 2019 to 2020.

The broadcaster has now signed a long term extension agreement with Grabyo to further its digital content strategy across its four main studios – TV3, ntv7, 8TV, and TV9.

In a challenging period for the media industry, Media Prima has stood strong and led the industry with digital-first content experiences. Media Prima reacted quickly to the increased demand for multi-platform digital content, which has sustained into 2021, leveraging Grabyo’s technology to scale its content production and reach consumers with relevant content at the right time.

To do this, Media Prima uses Grabyo’s real-time video clipping tool to create and distribute clips from its four main channels across multiple platforms in seconds. Its team has adapted strongly to working remotely, entirely in the cloud.

Speed matters on social and digital platforms and this partnership will continue to enable Media Prima to be the first to market with digital content, positioning the broadcaster’s social and digital channels as primary destinations for entertainment and news. Viewers will be able to access its content using any device, across whichever platform they prefer.

Media Prima will also utilize Grabyo’s rapid editing platform, Grabyo Editor, to deliver engaging video content from its channels, creating new formats and segments for consumers to enjoy and in 2021 will also begin to step into remote live production for eSports and Entertainment via Grabyo Producer.

Cloud-based working ensures broadcasters are not reliant on access to studios on on-prem hardware to continue delivering content. By extending its partnership with Grabyo, Media Prima ensures its production team will be able to keep producing content from anywhere across Malaysia, whether in a fully remote or hybrid production environment.