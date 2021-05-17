Pakistan Minister sees Changes for PTV in Future

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) would become a High Definition (HD) channel by June. “PTV will begin digital transmission next month,” he said, adding that PTV was also available on YouTube. As PTV and Radio Pakistan were being revamped at present, people would see changes in next few months, he said.

The minister said PTV should also focus on PSM issues, saying: “The government is implementing uniform curriculum for the first time in the history of the country but nobody is highlighting it in a way it should have been highlighted,” he explained.