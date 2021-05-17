Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) was recognized as a champion in the prestigious UN World Summit on the Information Society (UN WSIS) Prizes 2021 and made Bangladesh proud in the globe for COVID-19: Education through Community Radio in Bangladesh under the UN WSIS category 15: Cultural diversity and identity, linguistic diversity, and local content.

The WSIS Forum represents the world’s largest annual gathering of the ‘ICT for development’ multi-stakeholder community and is a global multi-stakeholder platform facilitating the implementation of the WSIS Action Lines for advancing sustainable development. The platform provides an opportunity for information exchange, knowledge creation, and sharing of best practices while identifying emerging trends and fostering partnerships.

For more please see: https://dailyasianage.com/news/261601/public-access-to-information-community-radios-playing-a–significant-role-in-tackling-covid-19-in-rural-bangladesh