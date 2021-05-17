VOV Reports on French artists telling Vietnamese stories

French creative duo Punk Dragon have launched an exhibition in Hanoi with a range of special boxes showcasing the Vietnamese landscape and local people going about their daily lives.

Themed “The time has come to rekindle the stars”, Bérengère Despax, who is also known as Bibi, and Nadège Simard are displaying some of their amazing photos of Vietnam taken over the past 28 years, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.

Each of their artworks tells viewers a story through cut-outs and superimposed pictures, serving to combine photography, design, and local craft as the exhibition opens the door to the magic of everyday surroundings.

According to the French artists themselves, the theme “The time has come to rekindle the stars” is about hope, dreams, and inspiration. Indeed, it is hoped that visiting the exhibition can provide viewers with an occasion to take a break and escape from reality whilst reflecting on daily life.

The exhibition is being held at the Matca Space for Photography on 48 Ngoc Ha street in Hanoi and is scheduled to last until May 29.