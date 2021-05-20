ABUdigital2021 final touch-ups, preparations underway

With just a few more days to go, the final touch ups and preparations for the virtual edition of #ABUdigital, which will take place next week on 26-27 May, are underway. The #ABUdigital tech team has been working non-stop through the past few weeks to set up an in-house mini-studio and conduct several test runs and rehearsals in preparation for the main event.

Nearly 400 participants from over 50 countries and territories have registered for the event so far.

This year, #ABUdigital will feature talks from nearly 20 speakers representing 17 organisations from 12 countries including Australia, China, France, India, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, Turkey, UK and USA. The speakers represent key players and powerhouses in the digital media industry ranging from broadcasters, tech giants to innovators including BBC, NHK, CGTN, AJ+, TRT, Google, Microsoft, VICE, Euronews, NewsWhip, musiq.ai, Noa, Cheil UK, NIKKEI Inc., CoderBunnyz, and Splice Media.

FEATURED TOPICS

TRACK 1: DIGITAL EXPERIENCES AND PRODUCTS

Enter the Cult of Extreme Innovation

Applications of Machine Learning and AI in Nikkei

Partnering across the Media & Entertainment value chain

Power of digital stories: Unpacking an ABU Prize Winner

How to create audio content with Microsoft Neural Text-to-Speech

Listen to this article. It’s the future.

Digital transformation of legacy newsrooms – do it or you’re dead

TRACK 2: DIGITAL AUDIENCES

Connecting with audiences in a post Covid merged media ecosystem

Gen Z: The Connected generation. But are they the right audience for you?

Content Production for Digital Natives: How TRT connects with Gen Z?

Clubhouse – So, what’s the big deal?

TRACK 3: DIGITAL STRATEGIES

Creative leadership in challenging times

From flowable contents to stockable data – NHK’s digital strategy for COVID-19

Worship your believer. They will tell you how

Help! I’m trapped in a narrative

Audience First

Embracing the trend of media convergence in the 5G era

SPECIAL GUEST SPEAKER KEYNOTE

A Young Tech Entrepreneur’s Guide to Becoming a Changemaker

