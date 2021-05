Khac Hung

Khac Hung enjoyed an unanticipated launch into stardom in early 2020 after ‘Ghen Co Vy’ — a parody version of his 2017 domestic hit ‘Ghen’ (‘Jealous’) — took the world by storm thanks to its catchy beat and important message on COVID-19 safety.

Song list:

1. After all

2.The warm of winter

3. Breaking dawn

4. If you go

5. Ghen covy