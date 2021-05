Singer – songwriter Quờ from VOV

Trần Quỳnh, whose stage name is Quờ, used to be a member of the band Lộn Xộn, the winner of Sing My Song 2018. Back then, Quo was a rapper, producer, and composer for the band. Last year, all three members started their own solo careers and Quo introduced his very first album called ‘A man like me’.

Song list:

1. If it hadn’t been me

2. I don’t want it to be a late apology

3. The muse

4. That’s life

5. Adversity

6. Give it to me