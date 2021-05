The band of the century (part 2)

Previously, we’ve introduced the famed wind and percussion ensemble, the Zhou Family Band, which has over one hundred members, all surnamed Zhou. Today, the fifth-generation leader of the band, Mr Zhou Benming brings us some of their recently released works, included in the album titled “Awakening”.

Song list:

1. A-ha, 啊哈

2. Zhou’s Grand Musical Show, 大周奉乐

3. Protecting, 守望

4. Nice to Meet You, 喜见

5. Long History, 长河

6. Journey, 征尘