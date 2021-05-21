Theatric dance music from CRI

Theatric dance is a comprehensive art form, consisting of choreography, music, stage design and costumes. Music in this field is supposed to give rhythmic support or enhance the movements of the dancers and highlight the identities or features of the characters. We will introduce some renowned theatric dance music, written by famous composer and instrumentalist He Yuan.

Song list:

1. Peach Blossom, 桃夭

2. The Happy Lives of Grandmas, 阿婆的幸福生活

3. The Entrapment of Voices, 四面楚歌

4. Farewell, 别离

5. The Flying Fairy, 妙音天女