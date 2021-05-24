Doordarshan to set up New Channel

Doordarshan, the state-owned TV broadcaster, has decided to set up a new channel, DD International to project the official point of view, media reports said. DD floated an expression of interest (EOI) seeking applications for consultancy service to provide a detailed project report for the proposed channel.

The objective is “to build a global presence for Doordarshan and to establish an international voice for India,” said the document, reports the news channel.

According to S.S. Vempati, CEO, Prashar Bharati, the apex statutory body for Doordarshan and All India Radio, “it has been a long overdue strategic objective to establish an international presence for DD.”