Community Broadcasting Initiative Recognized at World Summit on Information Society Prize UN

Community Media development-related ICT initiative of Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) has recognized as a Champions in the prestigious UN World Summit on the Information Society (UN WSIS) Prizes 2021 and made Bangladesh proud in the World Platform. The award was distributed through an online platform from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland on 19 May 2021.

The champion project title is COVID-19: Education through Community Radio in Bangladesh under the UN WSIS category of Category 15: Cultural diversity and identity, linguistic diversity, and local content. Brief of the champion project is; BNNRC has been mobilizing all community radio stations for broadcasting awareness-building programs on COVID-19 from March 2020. Major focuses are; Enhance the capabilities of affected communities through an equity lens, focus on enhanced capabilities of Broadcasters and Stakeholders for exercising new, Normal, Accelerate of ICT applications for benefitting community people in all aspects of life, and Effective public access to reliable and timely information through ICT and media for countering infodemic

The initiative was to raise the awareness of the community people living in the rural areas from March in three phases including raising awareness on COVID-19 Pandemic and adapting the affected people to the new normal situation through raising the voices of disadvantaged community through access to Information and Communication Technology and community media to influence local administration and policymakers. In addition, to keep lives and livelihoods normal countering misinformation, disinformation, and mal-information and to protect the health of 1,000 broadcasters working with Community Radio.