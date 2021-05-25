DW awards Freedom of Speech Award

The DW Freedom of Speech Award will be a highlight of the Global Media Forum. In 2021, the Freedom of Speech Award goes to Tobore Ovuorie, an investigative journalist who has gone undercover to give a voice to those hushed in Nigerian society and its complex criminal human trafficking networks. Her reporting came almost at the cost of her own life. On June 14, the award ceremony with Tobore Ovuorie will take place at the Global Media Forum.

