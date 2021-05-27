TRT To Train African Journalists

The second Africa Media Representatives Training Program organized by Turkey started on Monday.

The virtual session is being hosted by Anadolu Agency’s News Academy, the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), and the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT).

In the opening session, Murat Kazanci, YTB’s head of cultural and social affairs, said the program benefits journalists, and they will continue to hold such workshops.

TRT’s Deputy Head of Education Department Mustafa Canturk said the public broadcaster has held media training programs in over 80 countries since 2015.

Anadolu Agency’s News Academy Director Bora Bayraktar said recent developments in the media sector, as well as current affairs, would be covered in the program until May 31.

Both the participants and trainers will learn from each other’s experiences, he added.

The participants shared their expectations from the program, hoping to enhance their skills as well as improve cultural ties with Turkey.

Sessions in the 8-day program will include combatting disinformation, social media, photo editing and photography, video, news writing, new media, as well as interview techniques.

The first training for African journalists, held from Oct. 23 – Nov. 12, 2019, was attended by 20 correspondents from 13 countries.