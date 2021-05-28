ABUdigital Adds Another Triumphant Edition to Its Legacy

The online edition of ABU’s premier digital media show #ABUdigital offered a brand new virtual experience to its delegates on 26-27 May 2021.

Presented in an engaging talk show format hosted by Malaysian multi-artist and creative entrepreneur Nini Marini, the event featured two-days of inspiring global cases from nearly 20 speakers from Australia, China, France, India, Ireland, Japan, Qatar, Singapore, Turkey, the UK and the US on how new digital experiences, products, audiences and strategies are shaping the world of media.

This year the speakers represented key players and powerhouses in the digital media industry ranging from major broadcasters, tech giants to innovators including BBC, NHK, CGTN, AJ+, TRT, Google, Microsoft, VICE, Euronews, NewsWhip, musiq.ai, Noa, Cheil UK, NIKKEI Inc., CoderBunnyz, and Splice Media. Topics ranging from digital transformation to media innovation, from young audiences to fake news and the explosion of digital audio content were explored through a series of inspiring keynotes and expert talks divided across 3 main tracks.

“#ABUdigital2021 not only brought to the world the remarkable developments of digital media, but also made the ABU present a new form of online event. The style of the talk show was very entertaining and attracted the viewers much more than regular online events. I applaud the generous efforts of our great team to make this event a reality,” said Yasu Nagahata, ABU Director of Programming sharing his impressions about the event.

More than 400 media professionals from over 40 countries and territories joined and enjoyed the event virtually this year.

#ABUdigital was launched in 2019 to facilitate an inspiring learning experience for digital content creators and managers at ABU members organisations in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.