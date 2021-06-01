BNNRC integral in Bangladesh DRR

Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) has set up a Disaster Risk Reduction coastal broadcasting control room to monitor the forecasted cyclone Yaas and support the coastal community radio broadcasters.

BNNRC has also formed a monitoring cell at Dhaka headed by Mark Manash Saha to monitor the situation and explore information.

Eight community radios including two Community Visual Radio stations situated at the coastal belts have started broadcasting news and community services announcements to update the community about the situation.

Stations have deployed around 100 community broadcasters and volunteers to address the disaster related programs.

Community radios are broadcasting special hourly bulletins provided by Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) related to the cyclone.

