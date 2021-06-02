PAK Minister Encourages News Org’s to Cooperate

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday underlined the need for enhanced cooperation and close coordination between the media industries of China and Pakistan.

The minister, in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong who called on him at his office here, said both the countries’ news organizations, including Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV), Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Xinhua had already signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for the purpose, but there was a need to expand the cooperation to film industries.

The Chinese envoy said Pakistani media played an important role in disseminating positive information about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), dispelling propaganda of the countries hostile to the initiative.

He stressed on strengthening business-to-business cooperation between the two countries. “Trade is a good beginning for all kinds of cooperation.”