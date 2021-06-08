ABC Radio Australia Launches Women’s Program in the Pacific

A program exploring the issues affecting women across the Pacific region s being produced in an empowering, empathetic and straight-talking way.

It is hosted by prominent PNG-born broadcaster Hilda Wayne, and delves into the issues close to the hearts of women in the Pacific region, such as balancing traditional obligations with modern working practices; bride price; the gendered impacts of Covid in the Pacific; and women’s representation in political, economic and social life.

Women in the Pacific are underrepresented in all spheres of life, including in the media, and face significant and unique challenges including high rates of family violence and low levels of political representation. Sistas, Let’s Talk is designed to help to bridge that gap.



