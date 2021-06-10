Univision “Who is the masks?” premieres in Japan in June

Univision introduced that the new season of the show: “Who is the masks?” It is scheduled to premiere subsequent Sunday, June 13 at 8:00 PM Japanese Time. The show is primarily based on the authentic format of “The King of Masks Singer” created by MunHwa Broadcasting Corp. (MBC), which premiered efficiently in the United States, Mexico, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and China.

The Mexican actor and comic Omar Chaparro is the host of the second season of the profitable tv manufacturing that guarantees to overcome the viewers with new costumes, renewed challenges and a number of music. Who is the masks?” is a Televisa manufacturing in collaboration with Endemol Shine Boomdog and is broadcast solely in the United States by Univision.