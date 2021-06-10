WarnerMedia could turn to Media Prima to feature local content for HBO Max in Malaysia

American global mass media and entertainment conglomerate WarnerMedia could turn to Media Prima Bhd (MPB) to feature local content in the soon-to-be-launched HBO Max in Malaysia.

CGS-CIMB Research said a potential content sale and co-production deal with WarnerMedia could bolster MPB’s content creation segment’s position as an earnings leader.

To note, MPB’s content creation segment in the first quarter (Q1) FY21 net profit soared 327.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to RM6.5 million on the back of content sales to a mélange of subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) services.

The firm noted that the earnings were more than enough to offset the losses in the company’s billboard advertising and news publishing segment.