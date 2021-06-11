BroadcastAsia 2021 goes virtual

BroadcastAsia, a major trade show for the broadcasting industry, will take place virtually this year on 14-16 July.It will feature live content covering IoT in Broadcasting, IP Broadcasting, Livestreaming and more. The organisers say participants will be able to access live conference sessions from anywhere in the world.

It will be possible to connect with speakers, industry leaders and key decision makers, browse new products and speak to exhibitors.The annual event is usually held in Singapore.

Registration is free. To register, see https://www.connectechasia.com/broadcast-asia/