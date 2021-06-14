Cha Eun Woo and Shin Sung Rok to leave SBS’ ‘Master in the House’

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and actor Shin Sung Rok will be leaving the variety show ‘Master in the House’ to focus on their main careers.

The ‘Master in the House’ production team announced that both members of the show will be leaving after the broadcast on June 20. They expressed their gratitude and support to both Cha Eun Woo and Shin Sung Rok

Here’s the full statement:

“Hello, this is the SBS “Master in the House” production team.

Members Shin Sung Rok and Cha Eun Woo who have been with us in joy and in sorrow will be leaving “Master in the House” after the broadcast on June 20.

After careful discussion, the production team decided to respect the decisions of the two members who are wanting to focus more on their main careers.

We share our deep gratitude to the two brothers Shin Sung Rok and Cha Eun Woo who always gave us many laughs on “Master in the House.”

We will continue to support them.”

Master in the House is a South Korean television program of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) that was released in 2017, where the cast spends the night learning from the ‘masters’ of different fields.

Fans of the series showed both appreciation and sadness regarding the news via Twitter.