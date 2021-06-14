Last Call for Hybrid Edition of ABU-RAI Days- Set to inspire a new world, post-Covid

The ABU is inviting members across the Asia-Pacific and around the world to join with Italian national public broadcaster RAI to help build a better world post-COVID. Entitled “A new world out of COVID: Can Public Service Media help to create more open, inclusive and tolerant societies?”, the 3rd edition in the ABU-RAI Days series, goes live on 14 and 15 June at 2.15pm MYT.

ABU members and partners across all media can still register via the event website.

Media industry executives and other thought leaders from a variety of fields will speak first-hand not only about aspects of members’ work that have been permanently impacted by the ongoing pandemic, but also about plans, considerations for the future and hopes for public service media in a post-COVID world.

ABU Secretary-General Dr Javad Mottaghi says 2020 was one of the most challenging years for broadcasters around the world and – in such unprecedented times marked by profound change – serving audiences had never been more important for public service media.

“This is why we believe it is vital to share our experiences of the last months and the lessons we have learned which can be applied for the future,” he says.