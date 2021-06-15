info@abu.org.my

G7 Leaders make Olympic Games Statement

Over last weekend, the world leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) met in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, UK. In their final statement, they expressed their backing for the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner.  Their statement read:

“In Cornwall we have revitalised our G7 partnership. Our Shared Agenda for Global Action is a statement of our shared vision and ambition as we continue to collaborate this year and under future Presidencies. As we do so we look forward to joining with others to ensure we build back better, in particular at the G20 Summit, COP26, and CBD15 and the UN General Assembly, and reiterate our support for the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner as a symbol of global unity in overcoming COVID-19.”

IOC President Thomas Bach welcomed the statement: “We thank the G7 leaders for their support. We take this as a great encouragement to deliver safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 for everybody in this spirit of worldwide solidarity.”

Please find the full news story with further support expressed by individual world leaders on ioc.org.