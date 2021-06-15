G7 Leaders make Olympic Games Statement

Over last weekend, the world leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) met in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, UK. In their final statement, they expressed their backing for the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner. Their statement read:

“In Cornwall we have revitalised our G7 partnership. Our Shared Agenda for Global Action is a statement of our shared vision and ambition as we continue to collaborate this year and under future Presidencies. As we do so we look forward to joining with others to ensure we build back better, in particular at the G20 Summit, COP26, and CBD15 and the UN General Assembly, and reiterate our support for the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner as a symbol of global unity in overcoming COVID-19.”