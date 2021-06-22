Greetings extended to VTV and press agencies on Revolutionary Press Day

A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education led by Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the commission, on June 15 visited and congratulated central-level press agencies on the 96th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day – June 21.

A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education led by Nguyen Trong Nghia, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the commission, on June 15 visited and congratulated central-level press agencies on the 96th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day

The delegation visited the Vietnam Television (VTV), Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, Vietnam News Agency, and Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

At the meetings with the agencies’ leading officials, Nghia lauded the press’s important contributions to the successful organization of major events of the country over the recent past such as the 13th National Party Congress, the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils in the 2021-2026 term, and the 131st birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh.