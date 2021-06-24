DRM to launch new Energy Efficiency Calculator

The DRM Consortium has just developed a comprehensive and user-friendly calculator tool to determine how much energy can be saved by switching transmitters from analogue to digital DRM operation.

The DRM Energy Efficiency Calculator (https://energyefficiency.drm.org) has been created using typical performance data from transmitter manufacturers. It then calculates total expected energy usage for up to ten transmitters by considering operational mode, time on-air, and broadcasting technique assessing the energy consumption and electricity costs, based upon local market information. By comparing data sets for both analogue and DRM digital operations, it can estimate the potential (and often huge) savings broadcasters might expect from switching over to DRM.

This not only benefits broadcasters by reducing their electricity bills by double-digit percentages but proves specifically how DRM supports broadcasters’ efforts to become more sustainable though green technology significantly reducing requirements for energy produced in large parts of the world from fossil fuels.

