Mediacorp to offer coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in Singapore

Mediacorp will present the most comprehensive coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 across multiple platforms, including 14 channels of dedicated content on its streaming service meWATCH.

As Singapore’s Olympics Network, Mediacorp will offer viewers broad-ranging live and on-demand coverage of the Games – including blue-ribbon Olympic Games sports like athletics, badminton, football, swimming, and table tennis – bookended by the Opening and Closing Ceremonies on 23 July and 8 August.

Over the course of 17 days, audiences can access Olympic Games content through multiple touchpoints across Mediacorp. Up to 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH offering coverage of the Olympic Games, including a special curated channel by Mediacorp focusing on Team Singapore events. All 14 channels are available for free on meWATCH.sg, or via the meWATCH app newly available on Android TVs, as well as on other Smart TVs, iOS and Android devices.