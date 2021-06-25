BroadcastAsia 2021 goes virtual

Registration is open for BroadcastAsia, a major trade show for the broadcasting industry, which will take place virtually this year on 14-16 July.

BroadcastAsia is joining Asia Tech x Singapore as the anchor event and both events will take place online.

The live content will include Cloud, IoT in AV Technology, Cybersecurity in Media & Entertainment, Opportunities in the Business of Gaming and eSports.

The organisers say participants will be able to access live conference sessions from anywhere in the world.

It will be possible to connect with speakers, industry leaders and key decision makers, browse new products and speak to exhibitors.

The ABU is a supporting partner of the event.

Registration is free. To register, see https://www.connectechasia.com/broadcast-asia/