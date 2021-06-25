Japan Prize 2021 for Educational Media is calling for Proposals

The Contest offers prize money to be used for production of programs designed to address the unique educational needs of individual countries and/or regions. The proposed programs may be intended for audiences of any age and should have clear and meaningful educational aims. This is a great opportunity to bring your ideas to life.

Five finalists will be invited to make live online presentations to the jury. Winners of the Best Proposal and Excellent Proposal will each receive a trophy in addition to prize money.

Proposals will be accepted until June 30.

Online entry is free of charge.

For more details and Online entry: http://www.nhk.or.jp/jp-prize/english/

Deadline: June 30th, 2021 (JST)