Lessons through radio, TV for Govt school students

The broadcast of educational material on All India Radio and Doordarshan for the children of Government schools of Jharkhand will start on Monday. Under the programme ‘Hamara Radio Hamara Vidyalaya’, all five stations of AIR will broadcast morning and evening educational material from Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Chaibasa, Daltonganj and Hazaribag besides Bhagalpur. It will be broadcast for ten minutes between 9 and 10 in the morning and for ten minutes between 5.30 and 6.30 in the evening.

Similarly, under the programme ‘Hamara Doordarshan and Hamara Vidyalaya’, broadcasting of educational material on Doordarshan from 10 am to 2 pm will be class wise. Routine has also been issued for telecast of educational material on Doordarshan till July 2. Students from rural areas will be largely benefitted under the scheme.

Instructions have been given to all the District Education Officers and District Education Superintendents to ensure maximum participation of children in the audiovisual classroom teaching. As due to the Corona pandemic and subsequent lockdown necessitated to break the chain of infection, the state government has launched the programme.