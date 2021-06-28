Minister Fawad urges implementation of PTV, PBC’s joint upgrading projects

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV), Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBS) and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) are being transformed to meet contemporary requirements in a fast changing world.

He stated this while talking to Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda in Islamabad on Friday.

The Minister stressed the need for early implementation of joint projects between Japan and Pakistan pertaining to modernization and technical up gradation of PTV and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation. He said government is determined to turn APP into a premium digital news agency on the pattern of well-known leading international news agencies. He added that 11 modern studios would be established in major cities of the country with an aim to create and strengthen a state of the art and flourishing video news service of APP.