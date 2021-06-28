Record attendance at WorldDAB Automotive Conference

A record-breaking number of delegates attended WorldDAB Automotive conference on June 23, making this event truly the hub for all conversations on digital radio in the car.

Over 500 delegates from over 70 countries registered to attend this live event, unique in bringing together the broadcast and automotive sectors to collaborate on securing the future of digital radio in the car.

In an opening keynote, Martin Koch, VW Group’s Head of Entertainment & Car Functions affirmed that radio in the car is important not just for listeners and broadcasters, but also to car manufacturers, with their customers’ demand for broadcast radio in the car is as high as ever, and radio still taking the major share of ear in the car. However, he warned that with larger screens now a reality on the car dash, and with more and more entertainment options fighting for the attention of drivers and passengers, radio needs to provide more than audio to attract and retain audiences.

Read more at: http://www.asiaradiotoday.com/news/record-attendance-worlddab-automotive-conference © Radioinfo.com.au