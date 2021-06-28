South Korea program to feature Taiwan tourism spots on MBC

A travel show highlighting natural scenery and local lifestyles in Taiwan will premiere in South Korea on Saturday, Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau said Friday, amid its efforts to prepare for the post-COVID-19 travel market.

The program — “你沒去過的台灣 (Unseen Taiwan)” –, a joint project between the Tourism Bureau and Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) in Korea, will cover renowned tourism spots such as Sun Moon Lake and the mountains of Hehuanshan and Alishan, the bureau said.

Train and bike travel will also be featured in the show which is filmed by a South Korean team and will introduce different ways to experience Taiwan, it said.