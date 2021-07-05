KBS Launched its Revamped KBS World on July 1st

Korea Broadcasting System has revamped its KBS World 24 channel which provides high-quality KBS content in Korean to Koreans residing abroad.

The channel will be rebranded as “KBS Korea” and see changes in its composition.

KBS Korea will transmit all KBS news programs in real-time and air dramas as well as culture and current affairs programming from KBS 1TV without time difference so that overseas Koreans can enjoy the shows at the same time as viewers in South Korea.

KBS Korea will be available on satellite platforms, IPTV, OTT and YouTube channels in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia. The channel is also available on DirecTV, an American direct broadcast satellite service provider.