Mediacorp, Ngee Ann Polytechnic partner in agreement to nurture future media

Mediacorp and Ngee Ann Polytechnic in Singapore announced on July 2nd, an agreement to co-develop programmes and provide in-depth training to prepare students for careers in the media industry.

The three-year agreement will build on synergies between the polytechnic’s curriculum and the key priorities of the national media network, they said in a joint media release.

This will include building a future talent pipeline of Chinese-language media professionals through Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s Diploma in Chinese and Media Communication from the School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

It will also see Mediacorp working closely with the School of Film and Media Studies to produce radio personalities, journalists, filmmakers and creative talents in the film and media industry.

Students of these schools can look forward to job attachments and hands-on learning opportunities at Mediacorp. These will include formal mentorships and radio internships, as well as two-week attachments with TODAY with opportunities to work on feature stories for the digital newsroom.